UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 30.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.25% to Rs 538.40 crore

Net profit of UTI Asset Management Company rose 30.83% to Rs 239.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 182.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.25% to Rs 538.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 404.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.538.40404.0664.6957.30346.90230.20335.66219.76239.17182.81

