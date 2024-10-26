Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 30.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 33.25% to Rs 538.40 crore

Net profit of UTI Asset Management Company rose 30.83% to Rs 239.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 182.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.25% to Rs 538.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 404.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales538.40404.06 33 OPM %64.6957.30 -PBDT346.90230.20 51 PBT335.66219.76 53 NP239.17182.81 31

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

