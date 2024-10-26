Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 31.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.43% to Rs 308.23 crore

Net profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 31.96% to Rs 65.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 308.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 262.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.308.23262.4820.7523.5195.4568.8186.2066.1165.5349.66

