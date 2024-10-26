Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit rises 195.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.18% to Rs 1345.88 croreNet profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 195.58% to Rs 72.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 67.18% to Rs 1345.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 805.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1345.88805.05 67 OPM %9.829.47 -PBDT108.4344.99 141 PBT97.5436.19 170 NP72.8624.65 196
