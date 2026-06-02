Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 83.16, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 53.48% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 12.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Inox Wind Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 83.16, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.Inox Wind Ltd has eased around 19.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40253.65, down 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 118.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 162.09 lakh shares in last one month.