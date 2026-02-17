Inox Wind Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 100.34, down 0.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 37.86% in last one year as compared to a 12.16% rally in NIFTY and a 17.8% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Inox Wind Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 100.34, down 0.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25736.1. The Sensex is at 83529.31, up 0.3%.Inox Wind Ltd has eased around 10.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36386.75, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98.3 lakh shares in last one month.