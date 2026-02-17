Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3479.9, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.73% in last one year as compared to a 12.16% rally in NIFTY and a 28.92% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3479.9, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25736.1. The Sensex is at 83529.31, up 0.3%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has eased around 4.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28028.2, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.56 lakh shares in last one month.