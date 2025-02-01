Inox Wind Ltd Spurts 10.69%, BSE Capital Goods index Gains 1.27%

Inox Wind Ltd has lost 0.56% over last one month compared to 4.75% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.18% drop in the SENSEX

Inox Wind Ltd gained 10.69% today to trade at Rs 186.35. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.27% to quote at 65347.46. The index is down 4.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd increased 4.41% and Suzlon Energy Ltd added 4.39% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 16.58 % over last one year compared to the 8.29% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Inox Wind Ltd has lost 0.56% over last one month compared to 4.75% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.68 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 262.1 on 23 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 106.98 on 14 Mar 2024.

