JTL Industries sets up new plant in Derabassi, Punjab

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
For its foray into lattice tower manufacturing

JTL Industries announced its entry in a new value-added product category, i.e. lattice towers. The company has set up a new plant at Derabassi, Punjab with a production capacity of 1,500 tons per month. This greenfield project is to be built on 12 acre of land recently acquired by the company, which will commence operations by H2FY26.

Lattice tower is a part of the Indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System (also known as Automatic Train Protection System or Kavach), which contributes to help the Railways in achieving the goal of Zero Accidents.

This value-added product also finds its application at intersections in sectors like Telecommunications, Steel Building Materials & Railways.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

