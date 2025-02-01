Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian rupee performed better than currencies of Canada, Korea, Brazil in the first 9 months of FY25, notes Economic Survey

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The Indian rupee depreciated a modest 2.9 per cent in the first nine months of the current fiscal, performing better than other currencies like the Canadian Dollar, South Korean Won and the Brazilian Real, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday. The value of the Indian Rupee (INR) is market-determined, with no target or specific level or band. Various domestic and global factors influence the exchange rate of the INR, such as the movement of the Dollar Index, trends in capital flows, level of interest rates, movement in crude prices, and current account deficit. One of the primary factors behind the rupee depreciation during 2024 has been the broad-based strengthening of the USD amidst geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding the US election, the survey noted.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

