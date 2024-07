Inox Wind has bagged an order for 200 MW from a renewable C&I power producer. The order is for IWL's latest 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and the scope comprises of end-to-end turnkey execution. Additionally, Inox Wind will provide post commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services. The project will be executed across the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

