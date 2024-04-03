Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR Caught In Tight Moves, RBI In Focus

INR Caught In Tight Moves, RBI In Focus

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee is witnessing tight movement as it hovers near all-time lows against the US dollar today. Some gains were seen in early moves as US dollar index eased a bit after soaring for the last two sessions. The dollar index future that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies came off highs near 105 mark and is currently quoting at 104.56, almost unchanged on the day. Investors now await the first policy meeting of the RBI's rate-setting panel for FY25 scheduled this week from April 3-5, 2024. Meanwhile, INR currently quotes at 83.43, down marginally on the day. A sharp spurt in global crude oil prices with the Brent crude futures hitting five month high above $89 per barrel is also capping major gains in the INR.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

INR Sees Good Gains, Breaks Under 83 Per US Dollar Mark

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

INR sees modest losses, NIFTY hits two week high

INR breaks under 83 per US Dollar mark on strength in equities

INR Near One Month High Against US Dollar

Ultratech commissions greenfield capacities in Tamil Nadu &amp; Chhattisgarh

Nifty above 22,450; media stocks up for 3rd day

UAE's Zand Bank adopts Infosys Finacle Solutions suite

Satin Creditcare gains as AUM climbs 34% YoY in FY24

Bhakti Gems &amp; Jewellery Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story