Satin Creditcare gains as AUM climbs 34% YoY in FY24

Satin Creditcare Network advanced 3.04% to Rs 237.25 crore after the company's asset under management (AUM) grew 34% YoY to Rs 10,600 crore as on 31 March 2024 from Rs 7,929 crore as on 31 March 2023.

The companys disbursements stood at Rs 9,600 crore during FY 2023-24, up 30% as compared to Rs 7,390 crore recorded in FY 2022-23. The collection efficiency for FY24 stood at 98%.

During FY 2023-24, the company raised Rs 9,500 crore through various instruments.

Satin Creditcare Network is engaged primarily in providing micro finance services to women in the rural areas of India who are enrolled as members and organized as joint liability groups.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 92.59% to Rs 113.07 crore on 43.35% rise in total income to Rs 596.28 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

