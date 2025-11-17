Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR edges lower in opening trades

INR edges lower in opening trades

Image
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee extended downside in opening trades on Monday tracking dollar strength overseas. Global cues remain sluggish due to lingering concerns around stretched tech valuations, risks around U.S. tariffs and signs of a softening U.S. jobs market. However, positive opening in local equities and falling oil prices could limit losses in the counter. INR opened at Rs 88.70 per dollar and hit a low of 88.73 so far during the day. On Friday, rupee fell three paise to close at 88.73 against the US dollar, weighed down by the strength of the American currency and rising crude oil prices. Rebound in domestic equities following a sweeping mandate for the ruling alliance in the Bihar however, supported the rupee at lower levels. Indian shares ended higher on Friday as the NDA looked poised to make a roaring return in Bihar again. The benchmark BSE Sensex hit a low of 84,029.32 before recovering to close up 84.11 points at 84,562.78. The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 30.90 points, or 0.12 percent, at 25,910.05, after having hit a low of 25,740.80 during intraday trading.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Websol Energy System signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

USFDA completes specific Pre Approval Inspection of Lupin's Unit 1 in Nagpur

RBL Bank grants 7.08 lakh stock options

GK Energy rises after Q2 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 46.5 crore

SKF India soars as Q2 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 106 cr

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story