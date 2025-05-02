Yasho Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.27% to Rs 182.81 crore

Net profit of Yasho Industries declined 71.96% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.27% to Rs 182.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 172.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.45% to Rs 6.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 668.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 593.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

182.81172.03668.50593.5617.9818.1116.3816.8121.0126.9859.0892.348.0323.019.0276.725.0317.946.1157.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News