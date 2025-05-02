Aether Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 50.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 104.37% to Rs 240.20 crore

Net profit of Aether Industries reported to Rs 50.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 104.37% to Rs 240.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.05% to Rs 158.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.21% to Rs 838.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 598.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

240.20117.53838.69598.1733.168.7028.7522.1179.5918.13269.87162.9466.597.77224.85123.2750.30-1.43158.4282.49

