RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit declines 51.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.28% to Rs 960.32 crore

Net profit of RHI Magnesita India declined 51.61% to Rs 35.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 72.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 960.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 878.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.960.32878.7610.6417.5195.01146.3247.9398.1435.2772.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News