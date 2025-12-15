Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extends loses to hit fresh lows in opening trades

INR extends loses to hit fresh lows in opening trades

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Indian rupee is extending losses in opening trades on Monday tracking rising oil prices and negative cues from local equities. INR opened at Rs 90.53 per dollar and dropped to a lifetime low of 90.58 so far during the day. On Friday, rupee depreciated by 9 paise to close at an all-time low of 90.41 against the US dollar. The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 449.53 points, or 0.53 percent, to 85,267.66, after having snapped a three-day losing streak the previous day. The broader NSE Nifty index surged 148.40 points, or 0.57 percent, to 26,046.95. Aggressive dollar purchases by importers amid surging global precious metal prices are also adding pressure on the local unit.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shares of K. V. Toys India list in MT group

Shares of Corona Remedies list in B group

Riddhi Display Equipments makes its debut in MT group

pTron forays into smart eyewear with launch of Orbis Era and Orbis Urban

Benchmarks nudge lower in early trade; breadth weak

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story