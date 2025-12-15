INR extends loses to hit fresh lows in opening trades

The Indian rupee is extending losses in opening trades on Monday tracking rising oil prices and negative cues from local equities. INR opened at Rs 90.53 per dollar and dropped to a lifetime low of 90.58 so far during the day. On Friday, rupee depreciated by 9 paise to close at an all-time low of 90.41 against the US dollar. The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 449.53 points, or 0.53 percent, to 85,267.66, after having snapped a three-day losing streak the previous day. The broader NSE Nifty index surged 148.40 points, or 0.57 percent, to 26,046.95. Aggressive dollar purchases by importers amid surging global precious metal prices are also adding pressure on the local unit.

