pTron forays into smart eyewear with launch of Orbis Era and Orbis Urban

pTron today announced its foray into the smart eyewear category with the launch of Orbis Era and Orbis Urban two cutting- edge Bluetooth-enabled smart glasses designed to redefine everyday convenience, communication, and entertainment. With this launch, pTron aims to make smart eyewear more accessible to the Indian consumer by offering feature-rich innovation at truly competitive price points.

The Orbis Smart Glasses Series blends modern design with intelligent functionality, offering open- ear audio, hands-free calling, blue light protection, long battery life, and lightweight comfort perfect for today's work, travel, and lifestyle needs.

