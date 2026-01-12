Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR lingers beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark

INR lingers beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark

Image
Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:07 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Indian rupee continues to linger beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark tracking selloff in domestic equities. INR opened at Rs 90.23 per dollar and is staying flat around the levels in opening trades on Monday. On Friday, rupee declined 26 paise to settle at 90.16 against the US dollar. The benchmark BSE Sensex also plummeted 604.72 points, or 0.72 percent, to 83,576.24, with selling seen across the board. The broader NSE Nifty index fell 193.55 points, or 0.75 percent, to 25,683.30. Besides, elevated global crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows amid rising geopolitical tensions also weighed down the local unit. Investors now look ahead to the latest inflation data and key bank earnings this week for further guidance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KP Green Engineering secures telecom infra work orders of Rs 819 cr

Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 4,960 cr for land acquisition and capacity expansion

HGSL launches AMLens - an AI-powered solution for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) operations

IZMO successfully designs 3D System-in-Package (SiP) module for Space Payload Camera Electronics

Tanfac Industries signs supply contract with Japanese customer

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story