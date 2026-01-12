INR lingers beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark

The Indian rupee continues to linger beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark tracking selloff in domestic equities. INR opened at Rs 90.23 per dollar and is staying flat around the levels in opening trades on Monday. On Friday, rupee declined 26 paise to settle at 90.16 against the US dollar. The benchmark BSE Sensex also plummeted 604.72 points, or 0.72 percent, to 83,576.24, with selling seen across the board. The broader NSE Nifty index fell 193.55 points, or 0.75 percent, to 25,683.30. Besides, elevated global crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows amid rising geopolitical tensions also weighed down the local unit. Investors now look ahead to the latest inflation data and key bank earnings this week for further guidance.

