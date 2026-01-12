Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 4,960 cr for land acquisition and capacity expansion

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:07 AM IST
The board of Maruti Suzuki India today granted approval to acquire land for expansion of production capacity at Khoraj Industrial Estate from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation.

The total existing capacity is around 24 lakh units per annum in Gurugram, Manesar, Kharkhoda and Hansalpur, with a capability to produce 26 lakh units per annum. This includes the units produced at erstwhile Suzuki Motor Guiarat which has been amalgamated with the Company. The existing capacity is fully utilized.

The company proposes to add capacity of up to 1 million units.

The cost of land acquisition, development and preparatory activities approved by the board is Rs 4,960 crore.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

