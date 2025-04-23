Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR loses further ground as dollar sees mild uptick

INR loses further ground as dollar sees mild uptick

Image
Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee continues to lose ground amidst mild recovery in dollar overseas in addition to rising international crude oil prices. INR depreciated 25 paise and settled for the day at 85.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday. The American currency recovered, supported by Donald Trump's softened stance particularly towards the Federal Reserve and China. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies bounced from a three year low briefly above 99 mark and is currently quoting at 98.95, up 0.26% on the day. However, positive domestic markets and foreign fund inflows supported the domestic unit at lower levels. Indian shares rose notably on Wednesday due to easing trade tensions and U.S. President Donald Trump's softer stance towards the Fed chairman. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex surged 520.90 points, or 0.65 percent, to 80,116.49, reclaiming the psychological 80,000 mark for the first time in over three months. The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,328.95, up 161.70 points, or 0.67 percent, from its previous close.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ANS Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 4.34%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.42%

Shares may extend gains on strong global cues

Optiemus Unmanned Systems launches four advanced drones

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story