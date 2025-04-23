Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 4.34%

Nifty IT index closed up 4.34% at 35414.65 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HCL Technologies Ltd added 7.71%, Coforge Ltd jumped 6.27% and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd rose 5.31%. The Nifty IT index has soared 5.00% over last one year compared to the 8.77% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index gained 2.38% and Nifty Pharma index gained 1.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.67% to close at 24328.95 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.65% to close at 80116.49 today.

