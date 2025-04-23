Optiemus Unmanned Systems launches four advanced drones

Partners with Taiwan-based Avix Technology to jointly develop drone components in India

Optiemus Unmanned Systems (OUS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom today announced the launch of four advanced drones. The drones - Marak VT100, Vajra QC55, Canister Launched Loitering Munition and First Person View (FPV) drones with optical fiber cable-based navigation capability- showcase the latest in unmanned aerial technology by providing solutions for a wide range of defense, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. These drones are being showcased at the Milipol India Exhibition 2025 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi.

In line with the vision of Make in India, OUS has also forged a partnership with Avix Technology, a Taiwan-based renowned drone developer and component manufacturer, to jointly develop, manufacture, and assemble high-performance camera systems, gimbals, and related drone components in India to meet the specific needs of the Indian defense and related sectors. Avix's deep expertise in UAV design, particularly in remote-controlled helicopters and UAV electronics, brings advanced capabilities to the forefront of Indian technology development.

