Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.42%

Nifty Realty index closed up 2.42% at 885 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd added 4.53%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd jumped 2.78% and Raymond Ltd rose 2.66%. The Nifty Realty index is down 5.00% over last one year compared to the 8.20% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index added 1.89% and Nifty MNC index increased 0.82% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.17% to close at 24167.25 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.24% to close at 79595.59 today.

