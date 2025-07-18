INR pares intraday gains to settle marginally lower

The Indian rupee gave up initial gains to settle 4 paise lower at 86.16 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, dragged by foreign fund outflows, rising global crude oil prices and a steep decline in domestic equity markets. However, a weak greenback against major currencies prevented a sharp depreciation in the local unit. Dollar index gave back recent gains and is quoting lower by 0.4% at 98.06. Meanwhile, Indian shares fell notably on Friday, with uncertainty over U.S. tariffs and a muted start to the quarterly earnings season weighing on markets. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex fell 501.51 points, or 0.61 percent, to 81,757.73 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,968.40, down 143.05 points, or 0.57 percent, from its previous close. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened higher against the US dollar at 85.99 and moved in the range of 85.97-86.23 before closing at 86.16 (provisional), down 4 paise from its previous close. On the NSE, USDINR futures were marginally lower at 86.17.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app