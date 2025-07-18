Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR pares intraday gains to settle marginally lower

INR pares intraday gains to settle marginally lower

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee gave up initial gains to settle 4 paise lower at 86.16 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, dragged by foreign fund outflows, rising global crude oil prices and a steep decline in domestic equity markets. However, a weak greenback against major currencies prevented a sharp depreciation in the local unit. Dollar index gave back recent gains and is quoting lower by 0.4% at 98.06. Meanwhile, Indian shares fell notably on Friday, with uncertainty over U.S. tariffs and a muted start to the quarterly earnings season weighing on markets. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex fell 501.51 points, or 0.61 percent, to 81,757.73 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,968.40, down 143.05 points, or 0.57 percent, from its previous close. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened higher against the US dollar at 85.99 and moved in the range of 85.97-86.23 before closing at 86.16 (provisional), down 4 paise from its previous close. On the NSE, USDINR futures were marginally lower at 86.17.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks dip for second day; Nifty slips below 25,000

Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index registers a drop of 1.46%

Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 34.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 65.02% in the June 2025 quarter

JSW Steel consolidated net profit rises 158.46% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story