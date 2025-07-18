Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 34.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.32% to Rs 372.10 crore

Net profit of Indiamart Intermesh rose 34.65% to Rs 153.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 372.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 331.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.372.10331.3032.0932.69210.80159.50203.90151.40153.50114.00

