Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index registers a drop of 1.46%

Nifty Private Bank index closed down 1.46% at 27534.5 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Axis Bank Ltd fell 5.22%, RBL Bank Ltd slipped 1.95% and HDFC Bank Ltd dropped 1.48%. The Nifty Private Bank index has increased 5.00% over last one year compared to the 0.68% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index has slid 0.96% and Nifty Media index increased 0.96% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.57% to close at 24968.4 while the SENSEX has declined 0.61% to close at 81757.73 today.

