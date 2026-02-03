Associate Sponsors

INR rebounds by over 1% in opening trades

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
The Indian rupee bounces back below Rs 91 per dollar mark in opening trades on Tuesday, extending previous day rebound. INR opened at Rs 90.30 per dollar and slipped to a low of 90.58 so far during the day. The counter is up more than 1% so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee gained 42 paise to close at 91.51 against the US dollar during the first session after Union Budget 2026-27. The counter was largely supported by sharp fall in international crude oil prices and positive cues from local equities. Crude oil prices are down more than 5 percent after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was hopeful of agreeing a deal with Iran. Indian shares bounced back on Monday after tumbling during the special weekend trading session on Sunday amid disappointment over the government's budget proposal to increase taxes on equity derivatives trading. The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 943.52 points, or 1.17 percent, to 81,666.46, after having fallen nearly 2 percent the previous day - marking the second sharpest fall on Budget Day since 2014. The broader NSE Nifty index surged 262.95 points, or 1.06 percent, to 25,088.40.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

