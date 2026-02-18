Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR recovers in opening trades taking positive cues from equities

INR recovers in opening trades taking positive cues from equities

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
The Indian rupee recovered some lost ground in opening trades on Wednesday tracking positive cues from equities. INR opened at Rs 90.60 per dollar and hit a low of 90.69 so far during the day. Indian shares are seen opening a tad higher despite lingering concerns about potential disruptions caused by the artificial intelligence buildout. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around 0.2 percent each on Tuesday as IT stocks bounced back after recent string of losses on AI disruption worries. Foreign investors net bought shares worth Rs 995 crore on Tuesday while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 187 crore, according to provisional exchange data. Yesterday, rupee gained 5 paise to settle at 90.69 against the US dollar.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

