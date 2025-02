Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 59.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.50% to Rs 182.09 crore

Net profit of Maan Aluminium declined 59.01% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.50% to Rs 182.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 212.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.182.09212.972.655.105.3311.194.0510.013.057.44

