Bajaj Auto achieves 14% growth in Dec sales

Bajaj Auto reported total sales of 3,69,809 units in month of December 2025 compared to 3,23,125 units in December 2024, recording a growth of 14%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 1,69,373 units (up 4% YoY) and exports of 2,00,436 units (up 25% YoY).

Sales comprise of 2-wheelers sales of 3,10,353 units (up 14% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 59,456 units (up 17% YoY).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News