INR sees mild gains as local stocks stay supported

The Indian rupee saw mild appreciation against the US dollar today, holding onto the recovery from all time low amid a good sharp bounce in local equities. NIFTY hit three-week high today. INR added 7 paise to 87.06 per US dollar after briefly testing under 87 per US dollar mark in intraday moves. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are closed at 87.10, up 0.06% on the day after briefly testing around 87 mark. The US dollar index is currently trading at 98.16, up marginally on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News