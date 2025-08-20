Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR sees mild gains as local stocks stay supported

INR sees mild gains as local stocks stay supported

Aug 20 2025
The Indian rupee saw mild appreciation against the US dollar today, holding onto the recovery from all time low amid a good sharp bounce in local equities. NIFTY hit three-week high today. INR added 7 paise to 87.06 per US dollar after briefly testing under 87 per US dollar mark in intraday moves. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are closed at 87.10, up 0.06% on the day after briefly testing around 87 mark. The US dollar index is currently trading at 98.16, up marginally on the day.

Aug 20 2025

