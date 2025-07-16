Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slips beyond 86 per dollar mark in opening trades

INR slips beyond 86 per dollar mark in opening trades

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee commenced on a pessimistic note easing beyond 86 mark on Wednesday tracking renewed gains in the dollar overseas. The dollar index firmed up near a three-week high above 98 mark as investors awaited the latest producer price index report after hot inflation data pared back expectations of Fed interest rate cuts this year. INR opened at Rs 86.02 per dollar and slipped further to a low of 86.05 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee appreciated 16 paise to close at 85.76 against the US dollar. The key equity indices ended with moderate gains, snapping a four-day losing streak, amid buying interest and encouraging domestic data. Investors will continue to monitor domestic macroeconomic indicators, global tariff-related cues, and corporate earnings announcements. The Nifty settled above the 25,150 mark. Meanwhile, an Indian commerce ministry team is in Washington for another round of talks on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA). The four-day talks, which started on Monday, will conclude on Thursday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth strong

Hindustan Aeronautics appoints Director (Engineering and Research & Development)

Hindustan Aeronautics announces change in Govt. nominee director

Stock Alert: ICICI Lombard, HDB Financial, HDFC Life, Zydus Lifesciences

Biocon arm gets USFDA approval for insulin, Kirsty

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story