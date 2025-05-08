Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slumps as a correction from seven-month high extends

INR slumps as a correction from seven-month high extends

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee stayed slippery today, adding to recent losses. INR has come off a seven-month high against the US dollar this week and nervous equities are weighing on the sentiments now. INR is currently quoting at 84.97 per US dollar, down 22 paise on the day. It fell to a low of 85.07 per US dollar in intraday moves. The US dollar index has spiked to one week high near 100 mark. Dollar has edged up after the Federal Reserve held its key interest rate unchanged in a range between 4.25%-4.5% at the end of a two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and stated that the uncertainty about the economic outlook has increased further. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are quoting at 85.49, up 0.60% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade with small cuts, auto shares slide

Harsha Engineers International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit rises 253.70% in the March 2025 quarter

GHCL consolidated net profit rises 20.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Forge consolidated net profit rises 19.52% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story