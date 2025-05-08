Harsha Engineers International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.95% to Rs 372.97 crore

Net loss of Harsha Engineers International reported to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 36.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.95% to Rs 372.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 380.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.85% to Rs 89.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.10% to Rs 1407.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1392.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

372.97380.401407.651392.309.4314.3412.4312.3144.7359.46203.90190.0734.8749.48163.36150.75-2.3936.7889.31111.43

