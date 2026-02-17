INR stays pressured as dollar rebounds

The Indian rupee is staying under pressure amid rebound in dollar overseas. Local equities were muted. The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 68 points at 83,209 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 49 points to 25,634. INR opened at Rs 90.72 and hit a high of 90.64 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee settled flat at 90.66 against the US dollar in a range-bound trades as positive momentum in domestic equities was offset by a strong US dollar in the overseas market. Lower crude oil prices supported the local unit, while foreign fund outflows limited its movement. Indian shares rose notably on Monday despite lackluster cues from global markets and continued declines in IT stocks on AI disruption fears. Investors shrugged off official data that showed India's wholesale prices increased more-than-expected in January to the highest level in ten months. Recovering from an early slide, the benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session up 650.39 points, or 0.79 percent, at 83,277.15. The broader NSE Nifty index jumped 211.65 points, or 0.83 percent, to 25,682.75.

