Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR stays weak, local stocks pull back from record highs

INR stays weak, local stocks pull back from record highs

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee moved in a thin range but was overall weak as local equities eased in intraday moves. Currency markets are choppy ahead of the key US inflation data due later in the global day. The US dollar index is trading marginally lower at 104.70 but INR continued to edge lower towards record lows. Meanwhile, local equities have pulled back after hitting record highs this week. The benchmark NSE Nifty index closed down 0.45% from its previous close in last session. It pulled back today also and currently quotes down 0.22% at 24270 right now. INR is holding at 83.53, down marginally on the day against the US dollar amid these cues.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Haryana Assembly elections: INLD to join hands with former ally BSP

LIVE: Private bus collides with container in UP's Hathras; 2 killed, 16 injured

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap, SmallCap indices log gains, breadth positive; Sensex down 200 pts

Taiwan, US relationship would only get better: President Lai to US envoy

Reliance Jio could list at $112bn valuation, 15% upside in RIL: Jefferies

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story