Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Insilco reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Insilco reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Insilco reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 31.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Miven Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 237.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Thirumalai Chemicals board to mull fund raising plan on 29 May

Board of Vadilal Industries appoints CFO

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story