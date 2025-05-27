Thirumalai Chemicals board to mull fund raising plan on 29 May

Thirumalai Chemicals said that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 29th May 2025, to consider raising funds through debt securities in three series.

The company will issue senior, secured, unlisted, non‐convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 100 crore in three series and one or more tranches, to certain identified investors.

The proposed issuance of debentures is within the limits as approved by the shareholders vide postal ballot (by remote e‐voting) conducted from 25 February 2025 to 26 March 2025.

Thirumalai Chemicals is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, sales, and marketing of basic chemicals, excluding fertilizers and nitrogen compounds. The company offers a broad portfolio of high-quality products that serve a wide range of industries and applications. Its diverse product range includes both industrial and specialty chemicals. Key offerings span from foundational chemicals like Phthalic Anhydride to advanced products such as Maleic Anhydride, Fumaric Acid, Malic Acid, and various fine chemicals and derivatives.

The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 14.06 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 20.47 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales fell 0.7% to Rs 523.06 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 526.52 crore in Q4 FY24.

The counter shed 0.65% to settle at Rs 250.45 on Monday, 26 May 2025.

