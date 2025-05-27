Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 237.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 237.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.56% to Rs 35.58 crore

Net profit of Rishi Techtex rose 237.50% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.56% to Rs 35.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.37% to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 125.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales35.5829.76 20 125.62111.74 12 OPM %7.567.66 -6.826.61 - PBDT2.121.68 26 6.254.99 25 PBT1.380.99 39 3.372.27 48 NP1.080.32 238 2.301.35 70

