Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 237.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rishi Techtex rose 237.50% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.56% to Rs 35.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.37% to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 125.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

