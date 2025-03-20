Revolt Motors to open its flagship Revolt Hub in Kathmandu in April 2025

Revolt Motors announced its entry into Nepal, further expanding its international presence after a successful debut in Sri Lanka. Revolt Motors, in partnership with the MV Dugar Group, one of Nepal's most reputed Group with a legacy of 140 years and 52 years in the Automobile Industry, will open its flagship Revolt Hub in Kathmandu in April 2025. This strategic move underscores Revolt's commitment to accelerating the adoption of sustainable mobility solutions in key global markets, starting with South Asia.

The Kathmandu Revolt Hub will display Revolt's complete product portfolio, including the f lagship RV400, the stylish RV400 BRZ, the practical RV1 and RV1+, and the newly launched high-performance RV BlazeX. Customers will also have access to official accessories and branded merchandise. To deliver a seamless ownership experience, Revolt is establishing a robust after-sales infrastructure, with fully equipped service stations at all dealership locations across Nepal.

Over the next 3-4 months, Revolt plans to open fifteen showrooms across major cities, making cutting-edge electric mobility solutions accessible to a wider customer base in Nepal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News