IREDA receives IT refund of Rs 24.48 cr

IREDA receives IT refund of Rs 24.48 cr

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has received a refund of Rs 24.48 crore on 19 March 2025, from the Income Tax Department towards partial relief granted by the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) for Assessment Year (AY) 2011-12, related to certain disallowances. Refund of approximately Rs 195 crore is under process for similar relief provided by CIT (Appeals) for AYs 2010-11, 2012-13, 2013-14, and 2015 16 to 2018-19, which is yet to be received.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

