IREDA announces its first-ever 8.40% perpetual bond issuance of Rs 1,247 cr

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has launched its first-ever issue of Perpetual Bonds for an amount of Rs 1,247 crore at an annual coupon rate of 8.40%.

This landmark initiative marks a major step in optimizing the company's capital structure while capitalizing on the current supportive market conditions. The issuance of Perpetual Bonds is a strategic move aimed at enhancing IREDA's Tier-I capital, ensuring a stronger financial foundation to support the rapid expansion of India's green energy infrastructure.

