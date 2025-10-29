Coal India slides as Q2 PAT tanks 30% YoY to Rs 4,354 cr

Coal India (CIL) declined 2.17% to Rs 382.90 after its consolidated net profit tanked 30.32% to Rs 4,354.24 crore on a 1.10% fall in total income to Rs 32,327.16 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax tanked 25% to Rs 6,114.58 crore in Q2 FY26, as against Rs 8,153.37 crore in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, total expenses stood at 2,642.46 crore in Q2 FY26, up 7.09% from Rs 24,670.70 crore posted in Q2 FY25. The cost of material consumed was at Rs 2,289.02 crore in Q2 FY26, down 0.24% from Rs 2,294.54 crore posted in Q2 FY25. While employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 10,730.25 crore (down 3.39% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 286.87 crore (up 37.82% YoY) during the quarter.

On a half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tanked 24.06% to Rs 13,097.66 crore on 3.17% decline in total income to Rs 69,785.21 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Meanwhile, the board of directors of Coal India (CIL), at its meeting held today, declared a second interim dividend of Rs 10.25 per equity share on a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26, as recommended by the audit committee. The company has fixed Tuesday, 4 November 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the said dividend. The payment of the second interim dividend will be made by 28 November 2025.