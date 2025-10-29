Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India slides as Q2 PAT tanks 30% YoY to Rs 4,354 cr

Coal India slides as Q2 PAT tanks 30% YoY to Rs 4,354 cr

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Coal India (CIL) declined 2.17% to Rs 382.90 after its consolidated net profit tanked 30.32% to Rs 4,354.24 crore on a 1.10% fall in total income to Rs 32,327.16 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax tanked 25% to Rs 6,114.58 crore in Q2 FY26, as against Rs 8,153.37 crore in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, total expenses stood at 2,642.46 crore in Q2 FY26, up 7.09% from Rs 24,670.70 crore posted in Q2 FY25. The cost of material consumed was at Rs 2,289.02 crore in Q2 FY26, down 0.24% from Rs 2,294.54 crore posted in Q2 FY25. While employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 10,730.25 crore (down 3.39% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 286.87 crore (up 37.82% YoY) during the quarter.

On a half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tanked 24.06% to Rs 13,097.66 crore on 3.17% decline in total income to Rs 69,785.21 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Coal India (CIL), at its meeting held today, declared a second interim dividend of Rs 10.25 per equity share on a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26, as recommended by the audit committee.

The company has fixed Tuesday, 4 November 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the said dividend. The payment of the second interim dividend will be made by 28 November 2025.

Coal India is mainly engaged in mining and production of Coal and also operates Coal washeries. The major consumers of the company are power and steel sectors. Consumers from other sectors include cement, fertilizers, brick kilns.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

