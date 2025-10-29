IIFL Capital Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 October 2025.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd tumbled 9.82% to Rs 335.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47703 shares in the past one month.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd lost 8.13% to Rs 785. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15053 shares in the past one month. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd crashed 7.45% to Rs 1009.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72238 shares in the past one month. Cartrade Tech Ltd pared 7.08% to Rs 2908.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 90668 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22110 shares in the past one month.