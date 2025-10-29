Apar Inds gains after Q2 PAT rises 30% YoY

Apar Industries rallied 4.40% to Rs 9,500 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 29.82% to Rs 251.70 crore on a 23.05% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,715.42 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.Profit before tax stood at Rs 340.53 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025, up 32.64% as against Rs 256.73 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.
EBIDTA post open period forex posted strong growth of 24.0% over O2 FY25 led by volume acceleration, execution of high margin orders, change in product and US mix. EBITDA post forex margin stands at 8.7%
On segmental front, the company's conductor business posted robust growth, with revenue rising 34.86% YoY in Q2 FY26. Revenue from the transformer and specialty oils segment rose marginally by 0.22%, while the power & telecom cable solutions division registered a strong 25.14% YoY increase during the quarter.
On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 29.81% to Rs 514.61 crore on 25% increase in revenue to Rs 10,819.58 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Kushal N. Desai, chairman & MD of APAR Industries, said, "We have delivered strong performance in first half of the year with all time high half yearly top line and bottom line on the back of strong growth in export business and healthy domestic business performance. On the export front, the US Tariff situation is fluid at the moment with various announcements over past few months due to which we shall be taking tactical decisions to continue our strategic presence in the market. However, the fundamental growth drivers for the company remains intact thanks to the inflow of renewable energy and acceleration in grid modernization / augmentation at a global scale."
APAR Industries is a market leader in India with a global presence. Contributing to Indias process of electrification, it started from manufacturing power transmission cables to having three broad business segments, which are Conductors, Transformer and Specialty Oils (TSO), and Power/Telecom Cables.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
