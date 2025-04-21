Integra Capital standalone net profit declines 64.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.23 croreNet profit of Integra Capital declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.04% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 76.80% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
