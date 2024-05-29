Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Integra Switchgear reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Integra Switchgear reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Integra Switchgear reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

