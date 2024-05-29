Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nahar Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nahar Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 815.42 crore

Net loss of Nahar Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 815.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 723.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 51.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 110.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 3050.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2796.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales815.42723.74 13 3050.022796.91 9 OPM %5.124.72 -2.747.61 - PBDT25.6935.44 -28 32.97227.24 -85 PBT1.6215.73 -90 -55.51154.68 PL NP-0.379.79 PL -51.08110.79 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nahar Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nahar Polyfilms reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.20 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Super Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pasupati Spinning &amp; Weaving Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Miven Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 89.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Futuristic Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Bharat Gears reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cold chain sector set to witness significant growth

EMS consolidated net profit rises 33.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story