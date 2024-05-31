Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Integrated Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 95.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Integrated Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 95.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Sales decline 54.00% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Integrated Capital Services declined 95.45% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 54.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.230.50 -54 0.531.59 -67 OPM %43.4866.00 -061.64 - PBDT0.130.34 -62 0.091.08 -92 PBT0.090.30 -70 -0.080.90 PL NP0.010.22 -95 -0.030.74 PL

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

